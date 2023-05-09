Farmington
Patricia Lou Hanna Warren, 92, of Farmington, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023.
She was born September 20, 1930, in Elizbeth, a daughter of the late Robert R. and Bess D. Hanna.
Pat is the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William Warren (2011), whom she married in May of 1977; brother, Robert D. Hanna; and sister, Orilla Jean Haddix.
Pat was a member of the Farmington Bethel Church.
She worked for Parke Davis Pharmaceutical company for 25 years. She moved to Farmington in 1976 and got her real estate license in 1977. She served as a real estate agent up until 2011.
She was blessed with many good loving friends, who will greatly miss her sense of humor.
Pat is survived by nieces, Sharon Hanna Roshan of Liberty Borough, and Patty Haddix Himelright of West Mifflin; nephews, Robert J. Hanna of Denton, Texas, Kenneth E. Haddix of Conneaut Lake; and two stepdaughters, Debra Warren Pichler, and Kathy Warren Reinecker.
Family and friends will be received from 12 p.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service Tuesday, May 9, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with pastor Steve Davis officiating. Interment will be held privately with the family.
