Patricia Louise Meyers Nixon, "Pat", 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla., surrounded by her immediate family and her beloved dog, Max.
She was born in Uniontown, on August 31, 1936, to the late Paul Woodrow Meyers and Helen Shields Meyers Tumulty.
She learned early the importance of extended family, and spent some of her younger years with her grandmother, Ella Addis Shields, and uncle Barnie Shields.
She was happily married, for more than 50 years, to Larry Nixon, who preceded her in death. They had one daughter, Barbara Ann.
Pat became a big part of the Nixon family, who showed her the importance of good times with family, and how to cook Polish food (she made great Pierogies).
In her early years, she worked at Thorofare Grocery Store, where she was the Deli Manager. She was an active member at Amvets and Hutchinson Sportsman Club, where she loved to bowl, play bingo, and made many lifelong friends.
Later in life she enjoyed many trips to Florida, where she would spend time "Bubba" sitting her grandchildren, Jessica and Emily. She had a special bond with her nephew, Tom Belle, and enjoyed his daily visits in Uniontown, and frequent calls when in Florida.
She spent the last seven years living part-time and then full-time in Tampa, Fla., with her daughter, Barb, and family.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Jim Powell; and her grandchildren, Jessica & Emily Powell, all of Tampa, Fla.; by her sister-in-law, Maryann Grace, of North Olmsted, Ohio; by her brother, Paul "Butch" Meyers; by her half-siblings, William "Bill" Tumulty, Jeanie Tumulty Dominek, and Rich Tumulty; by her nephew and niece, Tom Belle and Anna Belle Cupplo; and many more.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Nixon; by her mother-in-law, Ann Muha Nixon (the original "Bubba"); Bill Nixon; Connie Nixon Belle; Ronnie Nixon; siblings, Nancy Meyers, Mary Meyers, and Dolly Meyers; and by many other close friends who she now joyously celebrates with in Heaven.
We have heavy hearts but know we will one day be together for eternity.
The family will have a Celebration of Life in Uniontown, in the Spring of 2022. Interment will follow at St Joseph's Cemetery in Hopwood.
