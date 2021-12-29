Masontown
Patricia Louise Yakubec, 75, of Masontown, died on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
She was born on December 11, 1946, in Charleroi, daughter of the late Robert George West and F. Irene Rosborough West.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Joseph E. Yakubec, Jr.; and her brother, Butch West.
Patricia was a member of the Masontown Brethren Church, Mission Class. She graduated from Washington Hospital School of Nursing in 1994. She worked as an RN for Albert Gallatin Hospice and as a private duty RN.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Yvonne Rafter and husband Mark, Joseph Yakubec, III. and wifeMary, Amy Dawson, and Michael Yakubec and wife Rebecca; grandchildren, Samantha, Alanna, Rebecca, Gordon, Lydia, Jessica, Laila, Brooke, Piper, Coleman, Sophia, Max; great-grandchildren; Mark, Aurora, Grayson; sisters, Sally Miller, Linda Connor; sister-in-law, Helena Alexander; and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice, especially Amanda, for all your kindness.
Friends will be received at the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday December 30, 2021; and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Friday, December 31, 2021 with Rev. Benji Zylka.
Interment will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help St. Mary Cemetery, Leckrone.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
