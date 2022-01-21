Smithfield
Patricia Lynn Abel, 63, of Smithfield, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, in WVU Hospital of Uniontown. She was born July 1, 1958, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Raymond Abel and Edna Bricker Abel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her fiance, Steve Nuss; and her brother, Jonathan Abel.
Patty is survived by her children, Arthur Metts Jr. and his wife, Jennifer of Smithfield, her daughter, Marcia Metts of Uniontown; grandchildren, Alexis Metts, Ashley Metts, Alyssa Metts, Krista Hellein and fiance Matthew Albright, Tyler Hellein, Brody Kutchman and Mason Minerd; half-brother, Nick Albright and his wife, Frances of Uniontown.
Patty was a very sweet and loving daughter, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved cooking, spending time with her grandchildren, scratch-off tickets, and making new memories with her family.
Patricia's family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, January 22, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance. Interment will follow at Little White Rock Cemetery.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home at the above address.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
