McClellandtown
Patricia M. Riffle Arnold, 77, of McClellandtown, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at her home with her loving family at her side.
She was born November 26, 1942, in McClellandtown, a daughter of the late Russell Riffle Sr. and Vera Miller Riffle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Robert Wayne Arnold
Patricia is survived by her four children, Saunie Jones and husband Roger of Smithfield, Robby Arnold of McClellandtown, Audra Kenney and husband Robert of Masontown, Ryan Arnold and wife Kara of McClellandtown; eight grandchildren, Shawna (Fred) Roberts, Keith (Breanne) Chapley, Erica Arnold, Megan (Mark) Barton, Brandon Kenney, Alex Arnold, Haylee Arnold and Nikki Costa; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Russell (Debbie) Riffle Jr. of McClellandtown; sister, Betti (Thomas) Corazzi of McClellandtown; brother, Robert Riffle of Md.; her special caregivers, her granddaughters, Shawna Roberts and Megan Barton; Tonya Dice and weekend caregiver, Brenda Brady; and many nieces and nephews.
Patricia was Presbyterian by faith. She was a retired cafeteria manager for The Albert Gallatin School District. Patricia enjoyed playing golf and bowling with her two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Arnold of Masontown and Colleen Arnold of Uniontown. She was a very big Elvis fan.
A special thank you to The Fresenius Team; Dr. Kasekar and nurses Liz and Lesley; The Amedisys Staff and their Hospice Team.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday where a Funeral Service will be held with Rev. Andy Miles officiating. Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery.
Pennsylvania and CDC Guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed.
