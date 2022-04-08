Patricia Marie Kordish

Republic
Patricia "Patty" Marie Kordish, 85, of Republic, was called to join her parents in heaven on Monday, April 4, 2022, with her family by her side.
She was born November 30, 1936, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Ivan Kordish and Elizabeth Balok Kordish.
Patty graduated from Redstone High School, class of 1955. She was a 1994 graduate of the Pittsburgh Beauty School.
After graduation, Patty spent several years working as a secretary in Harrisburg, before continuing her professional career in the Uniontown area.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan Kordish and Elizabeth Balok Kordish; and son-in-law, Timothy L. Scott Sr.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Rhonda Kordish Scott; grandson, Timothy Scott Jr. and fiancee Julie Sealy, West Brownsville; granddaughter, Tori Scott (David Muchisko III), New Salem; great-granddaughters Bailey Nicole and Taylor Rose Muchisko.
Funeral services are under the direction of the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA.
A private graveside service will be held at the request of the family.
Personal condolences and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.novakfuneralhome.net
