Brownsville
Patricia “Patty” McManus Grimm, 73, of Brownsville, danced into heaven and leaped into her adoring parents’ arms Monday, July 24, 2023. Her husband, daughters and grandchildren surrounded her when she passed, finding solace knowing that she was no longer suffering and was with her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Patty was born October 29, 1949, in Brownsville, a dearly loved daughter and eldest child of the late Phyllis Federer McManus and Thomas L. McManus.
Patty was a graduate of Brownsville High School Class of 1967 and the Hagerstown Hospital School of Medical Assistant Class of 1969.
She worked for several local doctors and hospitals, where she developed many lifelong relationships up until her retirement in 2002. Her favorite employment, which was also her last, was with Dr. Rey Torio and his wife, Bella.
A lifelong member of Christ Anglican Church of Brownsville, she served on the vestry for many years.
Patty enjoyed visiting the Amish Country in Lancaster and Ocean City, Md., with the love of her life, Robert, being a fiercely devoted, loving, yet strict, mom to her two daughters, spoiling her grandchildren (whom they referred to her as Grandma, GG, Patty-cakes and Honey), talking on the phone for hours with her friends, listening to her music box and musical figurine collection, hosting New Year’s Day dinner and drinking tea while watching the Hallmark channel, Little House on The Prairie, The Crown, Bridgerton, Fox News and Netflix.
Patty, with her big brown eyes, infectious smile, dimples and an unparallel confidence, lit up every room she entered. Although known for her outspoken temperament and quick wit, Patty treated everyone the same regardless of their race, sex, social status, disability, religion, or anything else. She was known for lending an ear for anyone who needed to talk and worked together in solving their problems.
Patty is survived by her husband and soulmate, Robert Grimm, whom she married May 20, 1989; daughters, Tricia (Larry) Sabatula, and Trinette (Adam) Cunningham; grandchildren, Joshua Sabatula, Jenna (Matt) Whyel, Jillian Sabatula, Jakob Sabatula, Maggie Cunningham and Jackson Sabatula; brother, Tom McManus (Leigh); and sister, Jane (Robert) Rutledge; sister-in-law, Kathy Grimm; nephews, Thomas Robert (Kristin) Rutledge, and Patrick (Cristine) Rutledge; niece, Jesse (Roy) Johnson; great-aunt of Gauge and Acelynn Rutledge, and Christian Johnson; and her former husband and father of her daughters, Robert Schmidt and his wife, Betty.
Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Federer McManus and father, Thomas L. McManus; maternal grandparents, Alice Bryon Federer and Charles Leroy Federer; paternal grandparents, Alice Rankin McManus and Leo Vincent McManus; her mother- in-law, Emily Jane Grimm Falat; her two kitties, Cupola and Pity Pat; and her granddog, Gretchen.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, where additional visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29. A Service of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in Christ Anglican Church, 305 Church Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Dr. Keith Almond officiating. Interment will be in the LaFayette Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank her numerous friends and AHN Hospice for providing compassion and spiritual guidance during the last months of her amazing life.
“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”
