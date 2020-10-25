Formerly of Uniontown
Patricia Robinson, of Hinckley, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, with family by her side. She was born June 12, 1933, in Uniontown, to the late Martin J. and Gertrude R. Moore Murphy.
Patricia and her husband, Tom previously owned and operated Montgomery Ward Catalog Store in Medina, Ohio, and Marty's Mini Mart in Hinckley. Patricia was a founding member and Eucharistic minister at Our Lady of Grace Church in Hinckley. She was also a founding and current active member of Holy Martyrs Catholic Church in Medina and served on the prayer line.
She was involved in Highland Band Boosters for many years, PTA and Girl Scouts. She enjoyed playing the piano, ceramics and listening to music.
Patricia's faithful servitude, her Irish feistiness, fondness for a good scoop of ice cream, and her ability to smile at life's every turn will be remembered in the hearts of those who loved her best.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Maureen (Joe) Fronckowiak; treasured grandchildren Brandelle Betras, Sarah Robinson, Kyle (Blayke) Robinson and Ashley (Stan) Maziarz; cherished great-grandchildren Serenity Marie Maziarz, Ryleigh Michelle Robinson and Reagan Kathleen Robinson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas, of 59 years; children Michelle Kathleen and son Martin Thomas Robinson; brother James Murphy; sisters Mary Francis "Marie" (Jack) Kane, Gertrude "Eileen" (Edward) Joyce, Lois Ann (Frank) Murphy.
Friends and family may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 26, in Waite & Son Funeral Home, 3300 Center Road, Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, in Holy Martyrs, 3100 S. Weymouth Road, Medina, OH. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hinckley, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Martyrs at the address listed above or Southwest Hospice, 18659 Drake Road, Strongsville, Ohio 44136.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.waitefuneralhome.com.
