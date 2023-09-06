Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.