Fairchance
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thursday, September 7, 2023 8:25 AM
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 8:02 am
Thursday, September 7, 2023 8:25 AM
Fairchance
Patricia Ware, 79, of Fairchance, passed away in her home, with her loving family by her side, Monday evening, September 4, 2023.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Clayton and Ann Traft; brothers, Robert and Gerald Traft; husband, Harold Ware; daughter, Darla Pardo; granddaughter, Samantha Carr. Patty was the last surviving member of her parents' immediate family.
Surviving are her children, Robin Gibson and husband Ken, Barry Ware, and Billy Ware and wife Karen; grandchildren, Brandi, Trayci and Kendra Gibson, Samantha, Kristina and Nathan Pardo, Barry, Brian and Rachel Ware, and Heather and Tiffani Ware; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 7, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, September 8, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Interment will follow immediately in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.