Masontown
Patrick Eric Krokus, 36, of Masontown, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at WVU Uniontown Hospital, from heart failure due to complications of coronavirus.
He was born in Uniontown, on April 24, 1986, the son of Paul Peter and Irene Balash Krokus of Masontown.
Patrick was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 2004 and was self employed as a Construction Worker
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Julia Balash; paternal grandparents, Steven and Elizabeth Krokus; his brother, Paul Krokus, Jr.; his uncle Paul Balash, Jr.; and niece Mariska Krokus.
In addition to his parents, Paul and Irene, left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Annabella Krokus and Allyonna Krokus; and special friend, Jakala Newcomer of Point Marion, Pa.; brother, Mark Krokus; nieces, Chloe and Julia Krokus; nephew Richard Krokus; and godparents Stephanie and Kenny Young.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA, and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday when a Prayer Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, Pa. with Reverend Marlon Pates officiating.
Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.