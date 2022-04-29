Masontown
Patrick Eric Krokus, 36, of Masontown, Pa., passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at WVU Uniontown Hospital, from heart failure due to complications of coronavirus.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date and are under the directions of JOHN S MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.