Patrick Francis Purcell, 80, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully, in his home, Sunday, November 22, 2020.
He was born June 20, 1940, a son of John and Rose Genevie Rocks Purcell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Maranne Welsh.
Pat was a United States Navy veteran. He worked as a computer programmer for Pratt-Whitney Aircrafts in East Hartford, Conn.
Pat organized and ran the Brownsville Class reunions for 24 seasons. He enjoyed growing his gardens and Zinnias and renovating his homes. He loved to be surrounded by friends and family and having parties. He owned two homes just to make sure there was enough room for people to stay.
He will be sadly missed by his six children, Maurya Purcell, Jennifer Ranger and husband Michael, Peggy Podoloff and husband Jaysen, Molly Mack and husband Greg, Jillian Laurenzano and husband Benjamin, and Nicholas Purcell and wife Stephanie; 12 grandchildren, Jocelyn, Ethan, Kilian, Harry, Shelby, Roman, Finnian, Lucy, Bodi, Austin, Jack, Ben; great-great-grandson Danny; nephews and nieces Mark, Michael, Mo and Molly; special mention to close friends, Robbie and Bobby and so many more friends who will miss him dearly.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 in the American Legion in West Brownsville. This is being held during the 25th Brownsville class reunion.
Professional services and arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
