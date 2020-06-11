Uniontown
Patrick Jeffrey Kuhns, 24, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly Monday, June 8, 2020, in Jefferson Hospital.
He was born November 15, 1995, in Indio, Calif., a son of Jeffrey L. Kuhns (Crystal) of Uniontown and mother Carla Davis Kuhns (Tyler McClure) of Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his girlfriend, Amy Froetsphel of Uniontown; sister Jessica Kuhns of California, Hannah Fowler, Elijah Fowler and Eve Fowler, all of Uniontown. Also surviving is his paternal grandmother, Josephine Kuhns of Hanover; and maternal grandfather, William Davis of LaQuinta, Calif.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Jaclyn Kuhns; paternal grandfather Joseph Kuhns; and maternal grandmother Roslyn Davis.
Pat Kuhns was a wonderful and creative person. He made worlds and stories, which became home for his friends, which we will have memories of forever. He was always there for anyone who needed him.
Pat always knew what was right and fought for what he believed in constantly. He was intelligent and empathetic and always willing to talk and work through problems.
Friends will be received in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Friday, June 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 13, from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of the service, with Pastor James Engel officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crawford Funeral Home, 1189 National Pike, P.O. Box 28, Hopwood, PA 15445.
