Coal Center
Patrick Michael Elmore, 50, of Coal Center, died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
He was born Wednesday, August 11, 1971, in Ponca City, Okla., a son of the late Eldon Elmore and Roberta Culver Elmore VanMeter.
Patrick proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He was a field support technician working on the gas pipeline in our area.
Patrick was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Roy Thomas VanMeter; and brother, Christopher VanMeter.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 14 years, Alicia Elmore; daughter, Aeryn Elmore; mother, Roberta VanMeter; and brother, Jonathan VanMeter.
Friends will be received for a memorial visitation from noon to 2 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, November 6, with the Rev. Amory Merriman officiating, in the United Christian Church.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
To sign the register book or leave condolences, please visit mariscottifuneralhome.com.
