Coal Center
Patrick Michael Satifka, 60, of Coal Center, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
He was born Tuesday, October 9, 1962, in Charleroi, a son of the late Lawrence and Vera Satifka.
Pat leaves an extensive family to cherish his memory.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, for a memorial visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, in the Historic Church of St. Peter, 300 Shaftner Avenue, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Efren Ambre as celebrant.
