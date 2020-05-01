Uniontown
On Friday, April 24, 2020, heaven gained a bright light, a lucky leprechaun, a good man. Patrick O'Brien left this earth suddenly and most unexpectedly.
The beloved son of Jerry and Rose Mary O'Brien, Pat was born in Uniontown and was a current resident of Fort Myers, Fla. He was the adored big brother to Heather Perrow and her companion, Robert Heise, Aaron O'Brien and his wife Tiffany, Amanda Rosenbaum and husband Josh; and his adopted brother, Kevin Koerner and his mother, Kathy. He was the "fun uncle" to Max and Jane Perrow, Kylee, Evan, and Olivia O'Brien, and Annalynne Rosenbaum. Pat is also survived by his loving companion and best friend, Amber Tonks; canine Diamond; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Pat was a 1988 graduate of Geibel Catholic High School. He was a bartender by profession beginning his career in West Palm Beach, Fla. followed by stints at DiMarco's in Uniontown, San Jose, Calif., Las Vegas, Nev., Jersey's in Uniontown, The Meadows, Washington and currently, Doc Fords in Ft. Myers, Fla.
He shared his love for life not only with family and friends, but also with the customers he served. He had a gift for remembering names and faces, and what drink to pour. Once he served you, you became a friend. He was a great listener when needed and provided a fun time always. An amateur magician, his skill for entertaining will forever be remembered along with his bright smile and joy for life
Welcoming him home were his maternal grandparents, Bernard and Margaret Wilcosky; paternal grandparents, James and Mary Louise O'Brien; and his aunt, Jane Neely.
"The love in your heart wasn't put there to stay. Love isn't love 'til you give it away." Oscar Hammerstein.
Conforming to CDC guidelines, a private viewing for immediate family was held Thursday, April 30, under the direction of the BAKER-TERRAVECCHIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
A memorial celebration of Pat's joyful life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in his name can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
