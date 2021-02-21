Grindstone
Patrick Ryan Marinelli, 34, of Grindstone, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
He was born May 30, 1986, in Uniontown, a son of Walter F. and Janice Wright Marinelli Jr.
He is survived by his parents, Walter F. and Janice Marinelli Jr.; brother Walter J. Marinelli and fiancee Meaghan Kibe; his daughter, Kaydence Lilagail. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services are private for the immediate family only. Arrangements are under the direction of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville.
