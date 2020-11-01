Brownsville
Patrick T. Ballon passed away October 20, 2020, at the age of 68, in his home, in Brownsville.
His battle with pancreatic cancer showed his strength and courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Pat came out a hero and stayed strong until the end. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy.
Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. Per Pat's wishes, there will be no public viewing. Pat will join his wife Susie at his final resting place in St. Peter's Anglican Church in Uniontown, where a private memorial mass will be held at a later date.
A public Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, November 6, in the Patsy Hillman Park Pavilion, 100 Hillman Park Drive, Brownsville, PA 15417, for anyone wishing to attend.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Pat's name to the Hiller Volunteer Fire Department, Fayette Friends of Animals or any other animal related charity.
