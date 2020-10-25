Brownsville
Patrick T. Ballon passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the age of 68, in his home in Brownsville. His battle with pancreatic cancer showed his strength and courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Pat came out a hero and stayed strong until the end. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy.
While he was a lifelong businessman from a very young age, his biggest impact was in the community. He was loved and known by everyone as simply "Pat". He never met a stranger, always had time for everyone, and never failed to talk to someone and make them feel special. He routinely helped people in any way he could.
Pat graduated from Brownsville High School and attended California University of Pennsylvania then went on to own and operate his radio and television repair shop. In 1974, Pat purchased what is now Brownsville Ace Hardware.
As a man who spent his life serving others, Pat was a dedicated member for nearly 40 years of the Hiller Volunteer Fire Department, many of those which he spent as chief, training so many others who answered the call. His fellow firefighters meant everything to him.
Pat loved to travel, especially to Italy, where he took frequent trips with his family to gather with their extended family there and learn of his ancestral roots.
Pat also served as a board member of the Monongahela Valley Hospital, the Luzerne Township Sewage Authority, and up until his illness, the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute. Pat was a member of the Frank Ricco Sons of Italy Lodge and the Brownsville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Pat was born in Brownsville in 1952, a son of the late Paul and Joanna (Nellie) Dedola Ballon. He was also predeceased by his wife, Susan Ballon.
Left to cherish Pat's memory are his wife, Bertha "Birdie" Ballon; and his beloved "furchildren", Maxwell, Maggie and Whiskers. He also leaves behind his brother, Paul Ballon and Judy of The Villages, Fla.; his niece, Michelle Keenan and Tom along with their children, Amber and Jacob of Riverview, Fla.; his nephew, Michael Ballon and Tami of Columbus, Ohio; his stepson, Jonathan Walker and Julie and stepgrandsons Riley and Benjamin of Monroeville. Included in those are numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends, who to Pat, were his extended family.
Arrangements are entrusted to SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. Per Pat's wishes, there will be no public viewing. Pat will join his wife, Susie at his final resting place at St. Peter's Anglican Church in Uniontown. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the members of The Charles L. and Rose Sweeney Melenyzer Pavilion and Regional Cancer Center, Amedisys Hospice Care, and Father Aaron and Deacon Cathy of St. Peter's Anglican Church for all of their help and caring.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Pat's name to the Hiller Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 187, Hiller, PA 15444; Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401; or any other animal-related charity.
