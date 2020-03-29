Hopwood
Patsy Ann Cekella Bellay, 82, formerly of Johnstown, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home in Hopwood.
Born October 21, 1937, in Johnstown, she was a daughter of Pasquale and Amelia Caputo Altimore.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Larry G. Cekella Sr.; second husband Robert J. Bellay; sisters Mary Paratore and Dorothy Golian.
Patsy is survived by her children, Larry G. Cekella Jr. and wife Jody Hunter of Spring, Texas, Cathy A. Densmore and husband Kenneth Densmore of Hopwood, Carrie L. Callahan and husband Richard Callahan of Dublin, Va., and Timothy J. Bellay of Redondo Beach, Calif.; five grandchildren, Raymond Callahan, Lynsey Callahan and husband Josh Olinger, Ashley Cekella Harris and husband Kyle Harris, Larry Cekella III and Emily Densmore.
She is also survived by brothers Ernest Altimore and wife Rosemary Piro, Robert Altimore and wife Carol Weigel, Richard Altimore; sisters Rita Bovino and husband Steve Bovino, Barbara Frye and husband Barry Frye. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Patsy enjoyed dancing in her younger years. She had a beautiful voice and sang in several church choirs throughout her life. Professionally, she worked in the medical field as a medical secretary and biller for more than 20 years. She loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, recitals and special activities. Her two four-legged family members, Lily and Landon, brought her great joy. Patsy had a compassion for helping others in their time of need. She was very proud of her Italian heritage.
Patsy’s family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion they provided throughout her brief illness. A special thank you to her nurse, Courtney, and her aide, Stacy. These individuals truly embody the term caregiver.
Due to the recent pandemic, all funeral services will be held privately. Private interment at St. Anthony Cemetery, Geistown.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to FRANK DUCA FUNERAL HOME, Westmont Chapel, 1622 Menoher Boulevard, Johnstown, PA 15905.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, in her memory.
Condolences, tributes and candles can be found on the website, www.ducafuneralhome.com.
