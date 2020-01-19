Uniontown
Patsy J. Jordan, 84, of Uniontown, passed peacefully Friday, January 17, 2020. He was born May 9, 1935, in Uniontown, a son of the late Peter and Amelia Antoon Jordan; beloved husband of 51 years to Melody K. Simeral Jordan; father of Jeffrey Jordan; brother of Joann (Ronald) Marazsky of Uniontown and the late William Jordan. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Patsy was a block operator for the railroad, a member of St. Therese De Lisieux Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown, and loved to hang out at McDonald's with his friends.
Friends welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, January 20, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 North Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Parish Wake Service at 3 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Tuesday, January 21, Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Therese De Lisieux Church, Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment to follow in Mt. Macrina Cemetery. Tributes welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
