Dunbar
Patti Lynn Rose, 65, of Dunbar, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, in WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, surrounded by her dearest friends.
She was born January 7, 1957 to the late Edward “Ted” Rose and the late Elsie Jane Hiles Rose.
Patti had a strong work ethic and worked multiple jobs in her lifetime. She will be remembered by many for her kind heart and ever present smile.
She is survived by her sister, Brenda Rose Golden, and brothers, Terry (Mary) Rose and Tom (Kathy) Rose; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Friends will be received at BURHANS - CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, with Rev. Samantha Corbin officiating.
Private interment will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com and on the funeral home Facebook page, @burhanscrouse
