Smithfield
Patti Wrona, 63, of Smithfield, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, with her family by her side in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
She was born February 20, 1958, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Preceding her in death was her father, Kenneth Lee Arnold.
Surviving are her husband of 31 years, Randy Wrona; three children, Kristen Shipp and her significant other, Brad Pitcock, Joseph Wrona and wife Shelby and Kari Lester and husband Jerry; two grandchildren, Scarlett Wrona and Jacob Wrona; her mother, Shirley Anderson Arnold; siblings, Kenneth Arnold, Michael Arnold and wife Patti and Joan Tate and husband Wayne; mother-in-law, Marion Wrona; sister-in-law, Sharon Lake and husband Ricky; brother-in-law, Brian Wrona and wife Sherri and several nieces and nephews.
Patti was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She especially loved vacationing at the beach, summer days spent on the boat, get togethers at the family cabin, spending time with her grandchildren, shopping and bingo.
She was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges Class of 1976, served on the Reunion Committee and was employed for many years with Smithfield State Bank.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and on Wednesday, September 22, from 10 until 11 a.m. the hour of service with Pastor Cathy Griffith officiating in the Dean C. Whitmarsh Funeral Home, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, Pa.
