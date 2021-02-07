With broken hearts we announce Patty Hudock Golembiewski, 68, of Peoria, Ariz., passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
She was born in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Hudock.
She is survived by her husband, Ted; her three children, Kristen (Jon) Yaskowitz, Joey and Teddy; three grandchildren, Jon and Andrew Yaskowitz, and Michael Golembiewski; and her brother, Gene Hudock and sister-in-law Rene.
No services will be held at Patty's request.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
