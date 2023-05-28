Fairchance
Patty J. Swaney, 84, of Fairchance, passed away at home with her loving family by her side, on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Preceding her in death were her parents, William and Mildred Hartman; husband of 46 years, Robert D. "Herk" Swaney; and brothers, Don, Bill and Bob.
Surviving are her children: Candy and Art Nicholson, Connie and Robert "Bob" Epley, and Cathy and Bill Krichbaum; grandchildren, Staci and Greg Lee, Bill and Brooke Krichbaum, Leanne Nicholson and Joel, Robert "Bobby" and Angela Epley, and Laura Dawn and Clark Shrum; great-grandchildren: Chloe Krichbaum, Madison Lee, Bill Krichbaum, Emma Krichbaum, Mya Lee, Jace Rider, Eli Epley, Laney Rose Shrum, Blake Shrum and Brantley Shrum; siblings: Mary "Sis" Myers, Larry and Rose Hartman and Danny and Kathy Hartman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and from 12 to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2023. The Funeral Service will begin at 1 p.m. with Reverend Wayne Sawyer officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Smithfield.
A Special Thank You is extended to Amedisys Hospice for all the loving care given to Mom.
