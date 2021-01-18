Uniontown
Patty Lowdermilk, 68, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, in Laurel Ridge Center.
She was the granddaughter of Amanda Deberry and Ade Detrick; the daughter of Rosella and Chancey Lowdermilk; the sister of Daisy Cumberland, Tina Lowdermilk, Kim Lowdermilk and Chad Lowdermilk; the mother of Patty Lowdermilk; the grandmother of Joshua Ford, Aleeda Ford and Ashley Ford; the great-grandmother of Shawn Trump, Selena Trump and Bentley Tennant; aunt of Paula Barns and Brenda Hanies; and great-aunt of Tara Barns.
There are no public services and burial will be in Sampson Chapel Cemetery under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.