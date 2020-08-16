Paul A. Bodnar

Lemont Furnace
It is with a heavy yet full heart that we announce the passing of Paul A. "Bud" Bodnar, a father and husband, into Heaven. He was a man of high integrity, intelligence and fierce love, yet cherished the simplicity of a beautiful sunrise and sunset.
Early morning coffee on his porch watching the birds and an evening with his beautiful wife of 64 years on his glider. He was a master of making nature into wonders. His many wood creations were spectacular, especially his personalized walking sticks.
Paul was born June 28, 1934, in Youngstown, Pa., the son of Andrew and Irene Sedlock Bodnar.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He will be missed by many and so very cherished by his wife, Geraldine, of Lemont Furnace; daughters, Tracy Bodnar of Lemont Furnace and Deanna Bodnar Spadafora and husband Dale of Hermitage; a granddaughter, Isabella; grandson, Sergio; and a special cousin, George Bodnar.
Arrangements are under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.