Paul A. Hunyady, 73, of Brownsville, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at home.
He was born on Thuesday, August 24, 1948, in Adah, a son of Joseph and Margaret Burke Hunyady.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory, is his loving wife, Rose M. Diehl Hunyady; daughter, Brandy; two brothers, Raymond and James, and their families; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and others.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front, Street, Brownsville.
Interment will be private.
