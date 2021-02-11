Uniontown
Paul A. Lancaster, 65, of Uniontown, passed Monday, February 8, 2021. Born September 28, 1955, in Uniontown, he was a son of Christine Zaro, who still survives.
He was the beloved husband of 26 years to Jackie Hughes Lancaster; father of Matthew (Danielle) Lancaster, and Nicholas and Gregory Lancaster, all of Uniontown; grandfather of Donata and Jude Lancaster; brother of Marianne Shane of Apopka, Fla., and Jean Zeleniakas of Las Vegas, Nev.; special cousin and best friend of Gary (Barbara) Garbutt of Uniontown; and an uncle to several nieces and nephews.
Paul was a retired coal miner at the Cumberland mine for more than 40 years, a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Church of Uniontown, and a 1974 graduate of Uniontown High School.
He was a Division 1/Big Ten College umpire, a high school basketball, baseball, football and softball official, and an avid sports fan.
An electrician by trade, he spent the last years of his retirement doing electrical work for people. He loved life, had a huge heart, and would do anything for anyone.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 12, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. On Saturday, February 13, prayers of transfer will be at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing during your visit to the funeral home and attending church. Interment will follow at St. Mary's (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
The family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of one's choice in Paul's memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.