Paul A. Martin

Uniontown
Paul A. “PA” Martin passed away peacefully, Friday, November 20, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
He was born September 14, 1962, in Burbank, California, to Paul Martin and the late Judy Martin Chissell.
PA battled cancer for two years until he could no longer fight.
He leaves behind four siblings, Margie, Annie (William), Kris (Jeff) and Kerry (Kim); nieces; nephews; great-nephews; and great nieces. He also leaves behind a great friend and cousin, Tim, who went above and beyond expectations.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 23. The Funeral Service will begin at 8 p.m. with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating.
