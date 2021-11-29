Perryopolis
Paul A. Thomas, 92, of Perryopolis, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Bella Healthcare Center. Born May 29, 1929, in Star Junction, he was a son of the late Stephen and Mary V. Milie Thomas.
He was a resident of Perryopolis since 1955 and was a lifelong member and former lector of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis.
He retired in 1984 from the U.S. Steel Corp., Clairton Plant’s Transportation Department as general supervisor and transportation coordinator with 37 years of service.
Mr. Thomas was a graduate of Perry Township High School Class of 1947. He attended Waynesburg and California State Colleges and enrolled in several U.S. Steel management courses.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War serving in the 89th Engineering Port Construction Company and a member of the Perryopolis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7023.
Paul was an avid grouse hunter and golfer and a member of the Cactus and St. James’s Golf Leagues. During his retirement he enjoyed gardening, swimming and maintaining his home, lawn and pool. He was a charter member and past grand knight of the Perryopolis Knights of Columbus Council #4427 and a member of the 4th degree. During the early 1960s, representing the Knights of Columbus, he was the chairman of the March of Dimes Fund raising for the Greater Perryopolis Area.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are sisters, Anna Driscoll, Catherine Thomas and Theresa Gruskowski; brothers Michael, Emery F. “Frank”, Charles and Peter “Pete”, who was killed in action in World War II on a B-29 Bombing mission over Kyushu, Japan, and two brothers, Stephen and Anthony, who died in infancy. Paul was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Surviving are his beloved wife and best friend, Mary Lou Hazy Thomas. They were married September 22, 1951, and were married for 70 years. Paul and Mary Lou spent 30 years of their retirement in Crescent Beach, Fla., during the winter months. They shared a love for ballroom dancing and were members of the Riverview Dance Club at St. Augustine Shores and attended the monthly social affairs of the St. Augustine Ballroom Dance Association. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Helen Warchol of Flatwoods; and two special nephews, Kevin Warchol of Smock and Keith (Rita) Warchol of Hagerstown, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREAMTIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
A private family interment will take place in St. John’s Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
