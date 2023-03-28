formerly of Uniontown
Paul Alan Edwards, 75, of Staffordsville, Ky., passed away March 24, 2023, in his home, from cancer.
Paul was born May 23, 1947, in Uniontown, a son of the late George Edwards and Blanche Mansberry Edwards.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Tommy, Leroy, James and Harry Edwards.
Paul is survived his loving wife, Judith Edwards; sisters, Renee Victor of Uniontown, Shelia Greer and Cheryl Knox, both of Connellsville; three sons, Paul Alan Edwards Jr. and Christopher Lee Edwards, both of Oklahoma, and Brian Keith Gilbert of Wyoming; two stepsons, Christopher Shane Edwards of Virgie, Ky., and Jason Lee Edwards of Texas; two daughters, Shana Edwards and Susan Edwards, both of Uniontown; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Vietnam veteran, Paul was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Prestonsburg, Ky., where he was commander for 17 years.
He will be sadly missed.
