Uniontown
Paul Anthony Swartz, 61, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was born August 2, 1960, in Uniontown, a son of the late Frank Steven Swartz and Mildred Stefanic Swartz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Steven Swartz Jr.
He is survived by his brother, Samuel Swartz and wife Ja Jay of Madison, Wis.; a sister, Donna Jean Lee Swartz Tringes of Uniontown; a sister-in-law, Doreen Swartz; nieces, Samantha Kathryn Swartz and Tabitha Skye Swartz, both of Madison, Amanda Lynn Tringes Groover and husband Josh of Farmington, Brittany Lynn Tringes and fiance Jonathan Brander of Connellsville; many great-nieces and nephew; and his dear friend, Jimmy Rendina of Uniontown. He will be deeply missed and remembered for his kindness and help to anyone when needed.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., the time of a blessing service in the funeral home chapel, Wednesday, January 12. Interment will follow at Mt. Saint Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.