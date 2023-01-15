Uniontown
Paul Caldwell Lucas, 70, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, in his home.
Paul was born March 26, 1952, a son of the late Robert Clyde and Martha Gerghey Lucas.
Paul graduated in 1970 from North Union High School.
Paul is survived by his siblings, Robert C. Lucas Jr. and wife Twyla of Lindhurst, Ohio, Judy Lucas of Hopwood, and Martha Purdue of Ocala, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DeGUSIPI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director. Interment is private.
A memorial service will be held in March, in memory of Paul, in the Hopwood Free Methodist Church.
