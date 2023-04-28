Uniontown
Paul Caldwell Lucas, 70, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, in his home.
Paul was born March 26, 1952, a son of the late Robert Clyde and Martha Zozac Lucas.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. at The Hopwood United Methodist Church.
