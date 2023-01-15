Uniontown
Paul D. Kavanshansky, 78, of Uniontown, passed away at home with his loving wife by his side, on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
He was born January 16, 1944, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Paul E. Kavanshansky and Mary Secosky Kavanshansky; and his sister, Linda.
Surviving, are his loving wife of 48 years, Barbara Ann Karinshak Kavanshansky; three sons, Paul Stephen Kavanshansky, Michael Edward Kavanshansky and his wife, Kim, and Stephen Francis Kavanshansky and his wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Stephen Michael Kavanshansky, Gianna Melissa Schuessler, Mason James Kavanshansky, Aniela Olivia Kavanshansky and Paul Gabriel Kavanshansky "P.J."; his brother, Roger Kavanshansky and his wife, Kitty; and nieces and nephews.
He served in the US Army from 1961 to 1968.
Paul was employed with J&L / LTV Steel for 37 years until his retirement.
Private family services were held in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, with Reverend Anthony Cortado officiating.
Interment was in Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Service Uniontown for their wonderful support in this trying time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Paul's name to www.autismspeaks.org
