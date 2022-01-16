formerly of Uniontown
Paul D. Lukac, 75, of Bedford, formerly of Uniontown, went to be with his Lord and savior, Jesus, peacefully, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in Mercy Hospital, with family by his side.
Paul was born October 19, 1946, in Uniontown, to the late Anna M. Palaisa Lukac and George J. Lukac, both members of Saint Mary's Church and now united in heaven.
Paul resided with his wife, Shirley in Bedford, and they have been enjoying their mild winters in Florida.
He graduated Uniontown Area High School and got his Associate's degree from Penn State University in Business.
Paul worked for US Steel and Allegheny Power before he retired. He was an active member of St. Thomas Church, Bedford, where he sang in the church choir and helped wherever needed.
His interests were many as he enjoyed home projects, pickleball, walking, biking, helping his neighbors, camping, gospel concerts, all Pittsburgh sports teams, many years of coaching kids, spending time with family and friends, joking with people and making others smile. Paul never met a stranger.
Paul is survived by his wife of 30 years, Shirley Lukac of Bedford; his daughter, Lisa Heller and husband Bob of Ohio; son, Paul Lukac Jr. and Amy of Kentucky; brother, Mike and sister-in-law Virginia Lukac of Hopwood; sister, Anna Rose Wise of North Carolina; six grandchildren, Michael, Maggie, Sarah, Katie, Kim and Karen; three great-grandchildren; loving nieces and nephews and their families; many cousins and friends.
A memorial service for friends and family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 21, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 71 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown. The family requests that masks be worn. Those not feeling well are asked to send prayers in lieu of visiting in person.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 22, in Saint Mary's Nativity Church, 61 N. Mount Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Saint Mary's Nativity Church supportingFayette County Community Action Agency Food Bank Pantry to help local families in need.
