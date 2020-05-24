Uniontown
Paul D. McCormick, 55, of Uniontown, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 21, 2020.
He was born September 6, 1964, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Constance M. Fani McCormick; his father, Charles Edward McCormick; and father-in-law Peter James Fani.
Surviving are his two sons, Colby McCormick and Connor McCormick; his mother, Marge Evans McCormick; his mother-in-law, Barbara Fani; sister Susan Combs; two brothers, Chuck McCormick and Rickey McCormick; brother-in-law James Fani and wife Heather; nieces and nephew Rachelle Miller, Edward Combs, Dax Fani and Lia Fani; and four great-nieces and nephew.
Paul was a firefighter with the Fairchance Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Fayette County Firemen's Association, a member of Saint Therese de Lisieux Church in Uniontown, and was a funeral assistant at the Whitmarsh Funeral Home.
Private family visitation Monday, May 25, and private family funeral home Blessing Service Tuesday, May 26, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Private family interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
