Paul Dewayne Joseph Thomas Sr. passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born September 8, 1938, to Glenn and Catherine Hackett Thomas.
Paul was a former resident of Isabella, where he lived with his parents until the age of 15. He then moved to live with Mrs. Beatrice Pitts until the age of 28.
Paul was baptized at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church. He attended school in Isabella.
He married Mary Louise Thomas May 18, 1963, in Brooklyn, N.Y. They were married for 58 years. This union was blessed with two children, Paul Dewayne Joseph Thomas, Jr. (deceased) and James Edward Thomas of Brownsville. They resided in Isabella for many years before moving to Brownsville.
At a young age, Paul worked on Donald Broadwater’s Farm. He also worked in the Isabella Coal Mine for 13-1/2 years. Paul worked at West Leisenring Coal Company as a Euclid truck driver, from where he retired. He enjoyed being a handyman doing plumbing and carpentry work.
He loved watching Westerns, and in the summer his hobby was working in his garden and sitting on the porch daily talking to all the neighbors and anyone passing by.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Catherine Thomas; his brothers, Glenn Thomas, James Thomas, Donald Thomas, Charles Thomas and Arley Thomas; sisters, Elizabeth Duncan, Nettie Riley and Wanda Ford.
Paul leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Mary Louise Thomas; son, James (Jimmy) Thomas; sister, Audrey Boon; grandchildren, Candice Campbell (Keith), Paul Dewayne, Joseph Thomas III, Dominque, Latrice Thomas, Jimeria Houldine Thomas, and bonus grandchild, Joshua Bowser; five great-grandchildren; a very special brother-in-law, Troy Spillman; goddaughter, Veronica Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of services, Friday, October 7, in Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 423 Baltimore Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park, 132 Twin Hills Road, Brier Hill, PA 15415.
Professional arrangements are in the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Condolences and floral orders may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com.
