Dr. Paul E. Burd, 77, of Brownsville, passed away at home, December 30, 2020.
He was born August 26, 1943, in Brownsville, a son of the late Edgar and Beatrice Bakewell) Burd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Burd.
In his youth, he was active in the Boy Scouts of America, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from the J.A. Brashear High School in 1961. After graduation from high school he attended West Virginia University, graduating with a degree in psychology, a master's degree in counseling and guidance, and a doctorate in higher education administration and counseling psychology. Upon graduation from West Virginia University, he was awarded certification as a secondary guidance counselor as well as a public school psychologist. Following his graduation from West Virginia University, Dr. Burd was employed as an associate dean of students/director of financial aid and veterans' affairs at West Virginia University-Tech. He served for 35 years at California University, in 1969, in various roles including Financial Aid Officer, Acting Director of Athletics on three different occasions, Dean of Students and as Associate Vice President. He served as the Vice President for Student Development and Services, for 13 years, retiring with the faculty rank of full professor. He also served on several doctoral dissertation committees of colleagues both at West Virgnia University and Pitt. In addition, during his tenure at California University, he served as the CEO of the Student Association Incorporated (SAI) and the CEO/CFO of the Fayette County Head Start Program. While at California University, he was awarded the John H. Gregg Alumni Association award for loyalty and dedication as well as being inducted into the California University Athletic Hall of Fame, of which he was a founding member. He also served as the Chairman of the Trio programs (Upward Bound, Special Services Advisory Committee) for three years.
Upon his retirement in 2004 at California University, he began teaching for the Northcentral University of Arizona, Prescott Valley, Arizona, teaching research and statistics I, the online doctoral program. He was a member of several doctoral dissertation committees during his tenure there while serving as Distinguished Core Professor of Higher Education.
Active in many community and fraternal organizations, he served as president and fire chief of the Hiller Voluntee Fire Company of which he was an active member for 30 years. In addition, he was an active member and past president of the Brownsville Masonic Lodge #60 of which he was the lodge historian, trustee and Webmaster. He was past president of the Syria Shrine, Caravan #9 and past president of Union Royal Arch Chapter #164. He was also active in the St. Omer's Commandery #7, Knights Templar; Washington Council #1; Mon Valley Council #330, Allied Masonic Degrees; the U.S. Premier Conclave, Red Cross of Constantine and the Valley of Pittsuburgh Scottish Rite. In 2011 while serving as the Deputy Thrice Potent Master of the Valley of Uniontown, 33rd Degree Master Mason and made an Honorary Member of the AASR Supreme Council at a ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio. He was also a member of the Fort Burd Presbyterian Church, Brownsville.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Mae Randolph Burd; one son, Scott Burd of Terra Haute, Ind.; one daughter, Megan Brown and husband Quinton of Brownsville; one granddaughter, Jenna Burd of Terra Haute, Ind., who was the apple of his eye; one brother, James Burd and wife Beverly of Denton, Md.; and two very special great nieces; and his "Favorite Neighbors" Kendall and Kendra House; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Fisher of Brownsville and Lynn Patterson of Hiller; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private and professional arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. Memorial Services will be conducted at a later date.
A special thank you to Dr. R.J. Krishman, Mon Valley Hospital, Amedysis, Nurse Patty and P.T. Andrea and Shana for the excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dr. Paul Burd's name to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Avenue #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or to the West Virginia University Alumni Association, 1 Alumni Drive, Morgantown, WV 26506.
