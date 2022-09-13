Smithfield
Paul E. McCullough III., 58, of Smithfield passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was born June 22, 1964, in Uniontown.
He was predeceased by his parents, Paul E. McCullough II. and Gweneth McCauley McCullough; and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving is his loving companion, Donna McCullough; step-daughter, Carol Dawn and her brother, Floyd Coddington; sisters, Genevieve Martin and Catherine Workman; brother, Lawrence McCullough; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday.
