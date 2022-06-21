Addison
Paul E. Silbaugh, 95, of Addison, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Henry Clay Villa, Markleysburg.
He was born May 28, 1927 in Henry Clay Twp., a son of Kimmel and Irena Reckner Silbaugh.
His parents; sisters, Helen Grymes and Arminta Mitchell; and brothers, Frederick, Donald and Jimmy preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Glass; sons, David P. (Debra), of Confluence and Stephen T. (Gina), of Hurricane, W.Va.; and a daughter, Jean Silbaugh, of Addison; and grandchildren, Sara and Troy Silbaugh.
Paul was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean War.
He was employed by Columbia Gas as a manager of EDP Operations for 33 years until his retirement. He was a graduate of Robert Morris Junior College (now Robert Morris University), a member of Confluence Lions Club and recipient of a Melvin Jones Fellow for humanitarian service, St. John's Lutheran Church of Addison, Old Petersburg-Addison Historical Society and a yearly participant in Old Pike Days in Addison.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME in Confluence, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, with Rev. Glenn Foster and Rev. Samuel McClintock officiating. Interment in Addison Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Confluence Lions Club or a charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements by HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com.
