Uniontown
Paul E. Thomas, 76, of Uniontown, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
He was born October 9, 1944 in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Elizabeth C. Foster Thomas and Clarence E. Thomas; and his brother, Robert F. Thomas.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Margaret A. Baughman Thomas; two children, Paula A. Waddington and boyfriend, Ryan Sutton of Fairchance, and Steven C. Thomas and wife Lisa of Beaufort, S. C.; four grandchildren, Nicole L. Thomas and boyfriend, Kevin Wilson of New Salem, Elizabeth A. Wingard and husband Richard of Adah, Steven C. Thomas II of Dallas, Tex., and Amanda R. Thomas of Pooler, Ga. and five great-grandchildren, Chloe and Zoey Elsbury and Kara, Ricky and Logan Wingard.
Paul had been in the grocery business for over 50 years. He spent the last 15 years as the manager of Midtown Foodland.
He was a member of the Polish Club.
The family will greet friends and familyfrom 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. The Funeral Service will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Galen Winebrenner officiating
