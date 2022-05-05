Masontown
Paul E. Verska, 89, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Generations Elder Care, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one's choice.
Paul's family will receive friends in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, and from 9 until 9:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be held, Saturday, May 7, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father Marlon Pates officiating.
Interment follows at Saint Agnes Cemetery, Masontown, with full military rites and honors by the Masontown VFW Post 4584 and The American Legion Post 423.
