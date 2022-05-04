Masontown
Paul E. Verska, 89, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Generations Elder Care, Uniontown.
He was born November 2, 1932, in Penn Pitt, a son of the late Paul Verska Sr. and Margaret Amrick Verska.
Paul graduated from German Township High School, Class of 1951.
Sergeant First Class Paul Verska retired after five tours of duty, July 1, 1976, after serving for 25 years in the United States Army. During time spent in the Army, Paul received numerous accommodation medals, certificates of distinction, along with letters of appreciation and gratitude too numerous to count.
He was predeceased by his parents, Paul Verska Sr. in 1959 and Margaret Amrick Verska in 1982.
Surviving are siblings, Thomas E. Verska and wife Agnes of Duluth, Ga., Evelyn Burchianti and husband Eugene of Uniontown, Marlene Lincoln and husband Alvin of Wadsworth, Ohio; cousin Elaine Kovak of Masontown; and several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was a founding life member of The Retired Enlisted Association (TREA), whose primary purpose was to protect and improve the hard earned benefits promised to military retires, veterans, active duty National Guard and Reserve Personnel.
Paul was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584 and The American Legion Post 423, a third degree member of The Knights of Columbus Council 4261, where he held office of recording secretary, Pal's Club member and prior financial secretary and recording secretary. He was a life member of the Noncommissioned Officers Association. He gave of his time in capacities as a volunteer in any way that he could.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church. In the early years he was a member of the All Saints Choir.
Paul enjoyed sports and had a great interest in the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.
Paul is truly loved and will be greatly and sadly missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and Generation's Elder Care of Uniontown for the kind, compassionate and sincere care given to him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one's choice.
Paul's family will receive friends in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, and from 9 until 9:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be held, Saturday, May 7, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father Marlon Pates officiating.
Interment follows at Saint Agnes Cemetery, Masontown, with full military rites and honors by the Masontown VFW Post 4584 and The American Legion Post 423.
