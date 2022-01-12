Grindstone
Paul Edward Gaffey, 59, of Grindstone, died on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in The Uniontown Hospital ICU.
He was born on January 11, 1962, in Uniontown.
Son of the late Julian Gaffey and the late Kiyoko Yamashita Gaffey.
Paul graduated from German Township High School in 1979, and was a Veteran of The United States Army, serving from October, 1985 until his honorable discharge on July 21, 1993. During his military service, he served in the 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colo.. He then got transferred to Giessen, Germany, where he became a Special Agent for the United States Army Criminal Investigation Division. After serving five years in Germany, he was transferred back to Fort Carson, Colo., where he served the remainder of his tour.
Paul worked for The Department of Corrections in Canon City, Colo., for 23 years when he retired, moved to the Grindstone area, and then worked for The Department of Corrections at SCI-Fayette for four years.
When he was younger, he enjoyed hanging out with his buddies in Ralph, and playing baseball and football with the other kids in the patch. Paul also enjoyed reading novels, playing video games and card games. He further enjoyed fishing, as well as travelling with his daughter and grandchildren.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Samantha M. Gaffey, East Millsboro; Granddaughter, Sabrina J. Gaffey, New Salem; two grandsons, Cameron B. Gaffey and Nicholas A. Gaffey, East Millsboro; three sisters, Kathleen Wiser (John), Belle Vernon, Patricia Gaffey, Rostraver, Erica Gaffey. Seattle, Wash.; one brother, Philip Gaffey, Isabella; niece, Miranda Reich (Nicholas); great-niece, Charlotte Reich; great-nephew, Nolan Reich.
Friends will be received in The SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, January 14th, and from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 15th, when a Funeral Service will be held with Gerald Harris officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded by The American Legion Posts #940, #838, and #275. The Department of Corrections SCI-Fayette Honor Guard will be in attendance.
