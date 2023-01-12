Markleysburg
Paul "Bum" Eugene Bates Jr. Markleysburg, passed away January 10, 2023 in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 6, 1971 in Uniontown. He is the son of the late Paul E. Bates Sr. and Betty Jane Cross Bates.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Jesse & Elise Bates and fraternal grandmother, Emma Cross. He was raised by his grandmother, Elise Bates and they had a bond like no other.
Surviving is his Fiance, Vicky Bishop; children, Wyatt Bates of Markleysburg, Destiny Jenkins of Markleysburg, Alyssa Fazenbaker of Lancaster; 16 grandchildren; his siblings, Carolyn Pasqua (Michael) of Masontown, Denise Peddicord of Uniontown, Chris Rowan (George) of Uniontown; his uncle, Jesse Bates, Jr of Markleysburg; and numerous very close aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He loved spending time with his family, loved driving rollbacks and log skidders. He was a member of Hutchinson Sportsmans Club.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday January 15, until 11 a.m. Monday January 16 in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON, PA, with Pastor Martin Stewart officiating the service. Interment will follow in Thomas Cemetery.
