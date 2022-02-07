Fairchance
Paul Eugene Grimm, 81, of Fairchance, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, with his loving wife by his side.
He was born on January 24, 1941 in Fairchance, a son of the late John E. and Lorena Thorpe Grimm.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Ruth Ainsley Grimm; grandchildren, Annabelle Rayven Stefancin, Theodore Stefancin III; brothers, William, Harry and James.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Alta Grace Lobash Grimm; son, Paul Jeffrey Grimm and his wife Regina, step children, Victor Kenneth Hayes and his wife Carlie, Shirley Stefancin and her husband Theodore Jr.; grandchildren, Joshua Grimm, Timothy Adams, Adele Talbot, Jonah Grimm, Laynee, Ryan, Gabriel, Barrett, Asher; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Emma, Charlotte, Ruby; brother, Charles Grimm; many nieces and nephews.
Paul proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. He was a store manager with K-Mart for many years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Fairchance, Pa.
Paul's family received friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance, PA. where a Funeral Service was held at 5 p.m. with Pastor Michael Lyons, officiating. Full Military Rights & Honors were accorded by the George C. Marshall Amvets Post 103 of Hopwood. A mercy meal followed at First Presbyterian Church in Fairchance.
A Celebration of Paul's life will be held in the spring.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
