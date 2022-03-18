Perryopolis
Paul F. Bankston Jr., 61, of Perryopolis, Washington Township, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Born June 4, 1960, in N. Charleroi, he was the son of the late Eileen J. Boyd Bankston, and Paul F. Bankston Sr., who survives and resides in Washington Township.
A lifelong resident of Belle Vernon and the Perryopolis area, Paul was a member of Bible Baptist Church, Uniontown, and was retired from US Steel, Edgar Thompson Plant, where he worked as a Welder / Fabricator.
Paul was a graduate of Belle Vernon Area High School, where he played football, he was an avid bow hunter, fisherman and enjoyed restoring cars.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa A. Nypaver Bankston, to whom he would have been married 26 years in September; two brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Barb Bankston of Perryopolis, Daniel and Lori Bankston of Webster; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC., Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515.
Funeral services will be held at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC., at 10 a.m. Saturday, with pastor Dale Redick of Bible Baptist Church officiating.
Interment will take place in Olive Branch Cemetery.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
