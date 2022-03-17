Perryopolis
Paul F. Bankston Jr., 61, of Perryopolis, Washington Twp., passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty St. Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515. A complete obituary will appear on Friday.
